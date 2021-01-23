Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,749 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

In other Winnebago Industries news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WGO opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

