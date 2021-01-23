Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

