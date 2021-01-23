Zur Rose Group’s (ZRSEF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $435.00 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $405.00 and a twelve month high of $435.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

