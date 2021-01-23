Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

UNBLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $69.19 on Friday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

