Nwam LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.52. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.