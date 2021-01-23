Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 121 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9,653.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,989,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $246,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,661 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,367.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 735,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,304,000 after acquiring an additional 685,721 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Truist started coverage on The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

