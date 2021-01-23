Newman & Schimel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,398 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.9% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Argus increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day moving average of $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

