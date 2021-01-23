Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $172.78 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

