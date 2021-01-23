Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 228,416 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,416 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.84%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSK. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

