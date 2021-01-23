Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $93.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.