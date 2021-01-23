Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $68.25 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,814 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 26.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $5,364,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 7,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $4,114,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.