Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 177 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,681,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,843,000 after purchasing an additional 116,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after purchasing an additional 92,858 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $247.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $254.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.30.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.