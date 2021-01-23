Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Valero Energy by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 47,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,856,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO opened at $59.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,981.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.