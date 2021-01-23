WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

