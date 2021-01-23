Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $16.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at $351,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,313,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,292,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 19,812,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,196 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,528,000 after acquiring an additional 635,178 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

