KeyCorp Raises RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $326.38.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG stock opened at $384.52 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $134.85 and a 12-month high of $405.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,667,660.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,165,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in RingCentral by 211.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $65,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.