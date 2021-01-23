Raymond James Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $78.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $840,600.63. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

