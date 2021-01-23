Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Ark has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008156 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 154,869,942 coins and its circulating supply is 126,649,045 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

