First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
FPL stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
