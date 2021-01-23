First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:FPL)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

FPL stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.