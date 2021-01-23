Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Bright Scholar Education had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.63%.

NYSE BEDU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.18. 30,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bright Scholar Education has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Scholar Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China and internationally. Its schools comprise international and bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

