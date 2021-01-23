Analysts Set Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Target Price at $64.40

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRCL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $68.96 on Wednesday. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $79.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

