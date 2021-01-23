Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Ooma posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ooma.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Ooma had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ooma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

NYSE OOMA opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. Ooma has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 million, a P/E ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Ooma news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $65,199.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ooma by 504.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Ooma by 8.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ooma (OOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.