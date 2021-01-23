Analysts Set Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT at €153.86

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €153.86 ($181.01).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DB1 shares. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €132.90 ($156.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €137.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.12.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

