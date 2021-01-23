G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Sells $309,600.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $309,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Rajesh Malik sold 9,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $180,540.00.

GTHX opened at $20.81 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 97,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,908,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

