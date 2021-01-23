Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $923,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Broadcom by 36.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after acquiring an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadcom by 33.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadcom by 28.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,061,256,000 after acquiring an additional 242,922 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $465.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $469.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.74.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.