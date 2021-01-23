Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Sells 11,323 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 11,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $865,869.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,938,001.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $77.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $86.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. FMR LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,288,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,555 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,676,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 629,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,540,000 after acquiring an additional 486,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,433,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.