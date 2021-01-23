YIELD App Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 42.5% higher against the US dollar. YIELD App has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.94 or 0.00617826 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006067 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.50 or 0.04374753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00017644 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YIELD App (YLD) is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app

YIELD App Token Trading

YIELD App can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

