Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler Sells 10,000 Shares

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,248,931.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jesse Grant Eisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $136,200.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $167,600.00.

NASDAQ FUV opened at $20.88 on Friday. Arcimoto, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 645.68% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

