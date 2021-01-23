Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 63 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a CHF 57 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 57 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 54.13.

Lafargeholcim has a 52 week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52 week high of CHF 60.

