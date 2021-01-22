Nwam LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.77. 1,648,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,957. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $127.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

