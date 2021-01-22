DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Invests $226,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TAN traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $121.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,659,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.02. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

