Capital CS Group LLC Acquires New Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,683,000 after purchasing an additional 653,209 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 864,895 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 3,253,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

