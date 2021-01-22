Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 66.8% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,740,000 after purchasing an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after purchasing an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 30.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,729,000 after purchasing an additional 138,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 6,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $631,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,541 shares of company stock valued at $32,162,743. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.95. 1,356,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,655. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $143.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day moving average is $106.41.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

