Capital CS Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,013 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. NIO comprises approximately 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.95. 127,758,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,167,703. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.61 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.43.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

