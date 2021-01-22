Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000. Synopsys makes up 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 568.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 536,678 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 12.8% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.14. The company had a trading volume of 549,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $280.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

