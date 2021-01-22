Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 291 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $13.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.61. The stock had a trading volume of 36,818,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,377. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney Taurel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

