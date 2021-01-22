Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after buying an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after purchasing an additional 557,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,001. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Barclays raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.