Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.90. 1,805,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,134. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $342.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

