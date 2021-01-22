Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $4,027,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $5.02 on Friday, reaching $129.14. 18,062,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $669.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

