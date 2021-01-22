Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,383 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,473,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,738 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.64.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $267.86. The stock has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

