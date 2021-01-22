Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after buying an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after purchasing an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,501,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,038 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.72. 1,642,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,633. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $67.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.

