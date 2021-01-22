Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 80 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.04. 2,344,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,979. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. 3M’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.33.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

