DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 944 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 524.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 73.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.77. 1,033,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,245. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.73.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

