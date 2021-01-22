DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 969 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after buying an additional 2,459,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Newmont by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 806,465 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,062,000 after purchasing an additional 787,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NYSE NEM traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.75. 4,436,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,152. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $325,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,992,572.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock worth $2,796,264 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.