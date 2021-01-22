DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Sells 7,600 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOS shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

MOS traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.33. 3,382,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.