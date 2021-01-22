DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Rogers Communications comprises 2.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,067,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after buying an additional 579,492 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. The stock had a trading volume of 269,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,378. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.02.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.