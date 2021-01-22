DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 3,180 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,737 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 3.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 24.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 554,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 220,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

