Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0003

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $160,479.12 and $5,268.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00124024 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039651 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

