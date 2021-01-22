Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191,354 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $970,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.83. The stock had a trading volume of 47,124,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

