Aries Wealth Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.90. 6,909,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,189,191. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

